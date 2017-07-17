Waldport girl says she fought off suspected assaulter

WALDPORT, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are searching for a man who they said attempted to assault a 17-year-old female in Waldport.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released a composite sketch of the suspect from the July 11 incident, which happened in a public location near the 2600 block of E. Alsea Highway.

According to the police report, the victim was able to fight the suspect off, who then fled the scene on foot.

She described the suspect as a male appearing to be Hispanic, between the age of 25 and 35 years old, 5’8″-6’0″, between 220 and 240 pounds and has an accent.

The victim also said the suspect has a “baby face,” clean shaven with some sort of facial scarring or sun spots and big lips.

Police said the suspect pulled a beanie cap down, so the victim would not see his eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 541.265.0669.