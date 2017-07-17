TriMet’s Hop Fastpass officially launches

Related Coverage TriMet to overhaul payment system with Hop Fastpass

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet officially launched Hop Fastpass, an electronic-fare card system, on Monday.

Hop allows riders to use one fare system throughout the Portland-Vancouver region, provides benefits including daily and monthly ride savings and auto-loading and lost-card protection.

Planning for the electronic fare system started in 2011, while construction work at MAX platforms laid groundwork for Hop starting in March 2015.

Since then, card readers have been installed on all MAX and WES platforms.

Riders can now use contactless payment devices such as a Hop card or contactless bank card to pay their fare on TriMet and C-TRAN buses, Portland Streetcar, MAX Light Rail, WES Commuter Rail and C-TRAN Vine.

In the coming weeks, riders also will be able to use their smartphone with a mobile wallet connected to a bank card to pay for their trips.