Suspected thief rams truck into security guard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspected thief injured a security guard in North Portland early Monday morning.

Police say the security guard confronted a man he believed was stealing from a property in the 8100 block of North Commercial Avenue at 5:38 a.m.

The security guard and the suspect struggled briefly and the suspect retrieved a machete. The security guard tried to move away but the suspect went to his truck and crashed it into the security guard.

The security guard suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The suspect is described as a black or Hispanic man driving a mid to late 90s Nissan pickup truck with possible front end damage and no rear license plate. The truck has plywood sheets that extend the length of the pickup bed. The bed also had chairs in it.

Call 911 if you see the truck.