I-84 photo radar to hopefully reduce work zone injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting this week, ODOT and the Portland Police Bureau will use a mobile photo radar device on I-84 in a construction zone.

The hope is to reduce the high rate of work zone fatalities and injuries.

The photo radar unit will be out about 20 nights between July 17 and September 30.

Crews are installing new sign bridges along I-84 in Portland. Police said this enforcement will take place in both the eastbound and westbound lanes, but never at the same time.

Oregon averaged 488 work zone crashes a year between 2011 and 2015. On average, a work zone crash in Oregon occurs every 18 hours.

In 2013, the Oregon Legislature made the work zone photo radar pilot project permanent. Signs will let drivers know when the photo radar enforcement is active.

The device takes two photos when it detects a speeding vehicle. The registered owner of the vehicle then gets a ticket in the mail.