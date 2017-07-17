OR man killed in fire; woman charged with arson

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Police arrested a 40-year-old woman accused of starting a fire that left a man dead in Eastern Oregon.

Pilot Rock Police Chief William Caldera says people passing through town early Sunday saw smoke coming from a house. One man tried to see if anyone was inside, but was driven back by the intense heat.

Once firefighters gained control of the blaze, they discovered the body of the owner – 72-year-old Larry Castro.

The East Oregonian reports that police made the arrest later Sunday morning.

Angela Fix was booked into a Pendleton jail on a charge of first-degree arson. Caldera says the arrest was based on witness statements, evidence at the scene and other leads.

Court records show Fix will be assigned a public defender.