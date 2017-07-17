Neighbor allegedly poisoned dogs with antifreeze, ricin

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man accused of using ricin and antifreeze to poison his neighbor’s dogs is facing a 64-count indictment Monday.

Michael Lynch’s neighbor Richard Schmidtke also filed a civil lawsuit against him for the incidents that occurred last summer.

The civil lawsuit alleges that “since March 2015 [Lynch]…has deliberately disseminated, deposited or produced poisons – in the form of deadly chemicals and substances, including, but not limited to, purified powder from the castor oil plant Ricinus communis (also known as) ‘ricin,’ the bacterium Clostridium botulinum, and the poisonous substance Ethylene glycol – onto [Schmidtke’s] property…”

Included in the 12-page indictment are charges of aggravated animal abuse, attempted aggravated animal abuse, attempted animal abuse, recklessly endangering another person and being in possession of a firearm in public.

In July 2016, Multnomah County Animal Services (MCAS) investigators obtained a search warrant to search Lynch’s residence in the 3300 block of Northeast 132nd Avenue. As part of the warrant, investigators were looking for any animal by-products, antifreeze, pesticides, poisons, hazardous waste, or toxic liquids, including castor bean oil, castor bean, ricin, and castor oil. They were also looking for electronics to search Lynch’s browsing history on how to poison a dog.

MCAS received a barking dog complaint from Lynch on June 16, 2015 about Schmidtke’s dogs.

Court documents show MCAS listened to voicemails Lynch left for Schmidtke saying “You’re gunna loose (sic) those dogs – I’ll see to it.” Lynch was referring to Bandit, a French Brittany spaniel and Snowflake, an American Brittany spaniel.

Lynch told MCAS that he had been having problems with Schmidtke’s dogs for about 2 years. He also made vague threats to MCAS of wanting to “handle [the situation] on his own.”

On July 11, 2016, MCAS responded to an animal hospital to speak Schmidtke and learned that one of his dogs had become very ill and that he believed Lynch had poisoned the dog.

Veterinarians determined that Snowflake had likely ingested antifreeze. Investigators were given a plastic bag with an aluminum foil ball that contained meat inside. Investigators learned that Snowflake had picked up a piece of meat that was in Schmidtke’s yard and started to vomit shortly after.

The next day, on July 12, 2016, MCAS went to Schmidtke’s house and found what appeared to be green vomit with dog food in it, according to court documents. The vomit was from the Schmidtke’s other dog Bandit.

Bandit was also taken to the animal hospital to be treated for possible poisoning.

On July 18, 2016, Schmidtke called the county and reported that he saw Lynch throw something into his yard. Schmidtke told officials that he fired two “blank shots from his .22 (caliber) gun.”

County investigators seized several pieces of meat that were suspected of being contaminated. Investigators sent a sample of Snowflake’s vomit to be tested at Oregon State University.

“The findings in the toxicology report were consistent with ricin poisoning,” according to court documents. “Ricin is a highly toxic, naturally occurring lectin produced in the seeds of the castor oil plant.”

When investigators finally searched Lynch’s property they found the following items:

“Chemistry for Dummies;”

Pair of black gloves;

Bottles of antifreeze;

Jar of castor beans;

Bean sprout plant;

Chicken meat;

Hot dog meat;

Pellets;

Ant killer;

Rat poison powder;

“Ricin meat out of dog’s mouth;”

Slingshot;

Castor beans;

Unknown green pills

“I believe that Michael J. Lynch is soaking meat in antifreeze or some other form of poison…Less than three ounces of antifreeze is sufficient to poison a medium-sized dog,” according to a search warrant request prepared by MCAS.

Lynch’s arraignment was set for Monday at the Multnomah County Justice Center. He is represented by Jacob Houze. Attempts to reach Houze for comment were not immediately successful.