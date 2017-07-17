Jumbo supertanker use debated as wildfires rage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A company with a Boeing 747 bomber that can drop more than 19,000 gallons (72,000 liters) of suppressant on wildfires says federal officials are keeping it grounded, putting homes and ground-based firefighters at risk.

Officials with Global SuperTanker Services filed a protest with the U.S. Forest Service late last month contesting a contract limiting firefighting aircraft to 5,000 gallons (18,900 liters).

The limit appears to conflict with the Forest Service’s 2012 air tanker modernization strategy report identifying air tankers capable of dropping more than 8,000 gallons (30,300 liters) as a part of its firefighting effort.

Watchdog and firefighter advocacy groups say the agency might be trying to cut firefighting costs that have been using up its budget as wildfires have grown increasingly destructive in recent decades.

What the Forest Service says

In written comments to KOIN 6 News, Jennifer Jones with the Forest Service said the cost of battling the fires is dependent on where the fire is burning.

“If the fires are on land managed by the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Forest Service would pay the costs, if they’re on land managed by the Oregon Department of Forestry, the state would pay the cost. If the fires are burning on land managed by more than one agency costs are typically shared,” Jones said.

She added the number of fires so far this season is below the 10-year-average but the number of acres burned is higher.

“Aerial firefighting is among the highest risk and costliest wildfire suppression missions,” she said. To that end, the airtankers must have approval from the Interagency Airtanker Board to make sure they comply with all safety requirements.

The Global Supertanker Service’s tanking system needed adjustment, and in January 2017 the “IAB provided Global Supertanker Services with a six month interim approval that expired June 15 to allow them to make modifications in their tanking system.”

Documentation was received June 19 and drop testing began, Jones told KOIN 6 News. Test results are pending.

