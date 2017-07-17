Grisly details emerge in Vancouver double homicide

Related Coverage 35-year-old arrested after Vancouver double homicide

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Dustin Zapel, the man accused of killing 2 people and trying to kill a third, told detectives he was lying in bed when he decided to kill people, the probable cause document revealed.

Details emerged in the grisly stabbing deaths early Sunday morning in the fenced in courtyard of Central Park Place, 1900 Fort Vancouver Way, in Zapel’s first court appearance Monday morning in Clark County.

The probable cause statement said:

Police were called around 1:30 a.m. after one resident, David Garner, said he heard a “scuffle and growling sounds” outside his bedroom window. He went to check and saw Zapel in the communal kitchen holding a knife. Zapel lunged at Garner, who managed to get away and back into his room.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw 2 men laying on the ground. One man, who has only been tentatively identified at this time, had been stabbed more than 20 times in the head, torso and stomach. The other man, 42-year-old Thomas West, was also stabbed multiple times.

Both men were already dead when police arrived.

An immediate search began for the 35-year-old Zapel, who was found hours later and taken into custody. After he was read his Miranda Rights, Zapel told detectives “he was lying in bed when he decided to kill people.”

The attacks appear totatlly unprovoked.

Zapel said he killed West first then stabbed “the other guy” — Zapel didn’t know his name — in the stomach 4 times. He said he went inside and tried to stab Garner, but he escaped.

Police said the attacks were caught on surveillance cameras.

Zapel is now charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Where the crime occurred

Central Park Place is a low income housing and apartment complex with 123 units.