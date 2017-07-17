FBI seeks ‘thin white man’ for Montavilla robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officers are searching for a suspect after responding to a report of a bank robbery in the Montavilla neighborhood.

East Precinct officers arrived at the Bank of the West, located at 8135 SE Division St. on Monday afternoon.

Employees told police the suspect demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect then left the bank without incident.

There were no weapons seen during the robbery.

Officers searched the neighborhood, but didn’t locate anyone matching the suspect’s description.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 50s, 5’6″ and has a thin build.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Portland Police at 503.823.1080 or the Portland office of the FBI at 503.224.4181.