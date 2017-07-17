Downtown Portland pedestrians good for business

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Rising pedestrian volume in downtown Portland suggests growth among the downtown business scene.

Data collected in mid-June shows that there is 19 percent more foot traffic at 11 downtown intersections than last year, according to a new count by Downtown Clean & Safe.

Four intersections were added to the 2017 count, but to ensure an accurate representation of foot traffic patterns, the 19 percent increase only represents the data compared from the same 11 intersections. This year, measurements were taken at 15 intersections in downtown Portland on June 15, 16 and 17.

A total of 90,109 pedestrians were accounted for in June 2016, as compared to 107,431 this year. This busiest intersection in Portland remains 10th and Burnside, which saw 16,701 people during 2017’s three day count.

Seeing the pedestrian count rise like this is promising to Downtown Clean & Safe Chair, Peter Andrews, especially since many of the locations that were measured are being further developed, which will draw more people into downtown in the future.

“We’re very encouraged by the results of the June 2017 pedestrian count,” Andrews says. “Seeing how many people are exploring downtown Portland is a clear indicator that our city is vibrant.”

To Andrews, this suggests that focusing energy on downtown business development is a worthwhile cause.

“We need to continue to support efforts of organizations like Clean & Safe, Central City Concern and many others who work every day to make downtown Portland a place that people enjoy visiting, living and working in.”

Downtown Clean & Safe was founded almost 30 years ago and is managed by Portland Business Alliance as way to track and maintain the vibrancy downtown for the sake of both business owners and the community. It provides cleaning, security and community justice services, according to the website.

Clean & Safe conducts counts semi-annually to note pedestrian volume patterns, and makes this information available business owners, and others who are concerned with downtown Portland’s business scene.

This year, 133,870 pedestrians were accounted for in the 15 intersections downtown over the three-day period.

The count, which took place on a Thursday, Friday and Saturday in mid-June, saw rain on Thursday, cloudy, but mild weather on Friday and sunshine on Saturday.

