Double homicide suspect linked to $10K theft

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A double-murder suspect is accused of racking up more than $10,000 in debt as part of a debit card scheme.

Arkangel D. Howard is being held in the Clark County Jail on two counts of murder and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. His bail is set at $3 million. He was recently indicted in Multnomah County on charges of aggravated first-degree theft and ID theft.

According to Portland police, prior to the double homicide in Vancouver, Howard contacted his former girlfriend and convinced her to give him her debit card and PIN.

Howard began to deposit stolen checks into the woman’s account and was then used the card to make ATM cash withdrawals, according to police.

He ended up spending an estimated $10-15,000 in debt on the woman’s account. According to police, because the woman knowingly gave Howard her debit card and PIN, she is responsible for paying back the damages.

Police stressed the importance of keeping your debit card and PIN secure. Most banks provide protection for unauthorized purchases when a card is lost or stolen. However, the card holder is responsible for repayment when a card and its corresponding PIN are given voluntarily to someone who makes unauthorized or overdrafts the account.

Portland police arrested Howard in April in connection with the shooting deaths of 2 men outside a Vancouver apartment.

The double homicide happened around 5:15 p.m. on March 19 just blocks from Evergreen High School and Cascade Middle School.

Neighbors on NE 140th Avenue told Vancouver Police Department they heard 4 shots fired and saw a silver car speeding away.

Allen Collins, 37, and Jason Benton, 42, were found dead in the back corner of the apartment’s parking lot.

The murder trial is scheduled to start in October 2017.