Bakery manager dies weeks after SE Portland hit-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 26-year-old woman who was critically injured in hit-and-run crash June 22 died July 14.

Erin Brenneman was hit by what investigators believe to be a dark-colored, mid-1990s full-size 4-wheel drive pickup truck at the intersection of SE 80th and Pine. She was rushed to the hospital with multiple injuries, including a brain injury.

The 26-year-old woman was the manager at Hungry Heart Bakery in Southeast Portland.

In a statement posted on a GoFundMe page, her brother Jesse wrote:

“..Obviously this is not the outcome any of us wanted, but rest assured that she was at peace, in no pain, and surrounded by friends and loved ones. The medical care she received was truly top notch and we have no doubt that she received every shot and opportunity possible. This is heartbreaking for us all, but she is well, and we will be too…”

Investigators said the pickup truck likely has minor damage to the center of the grill or front bumper. However, now suspect information has been developed, officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.