Another West Linn police officer placed on leave

WEST LINN, Ore. (KOIN) — A West Linn police lieutenant was put on paid administrative leave a few weeks after the chief.

Lt. Mike Stradley is under investigation for possibly violating city policy. However, city leaders declined to comment on the details or severity of the investigation.

Stradley joins his boss Chief Terry Timeus, who is also on paid administrative leave and has been under investigation for weeks for potentially violating city policy.

West Linn City Manager Eileen Stein said of the investigation, “It’s standard practice to put an employee on paid leave when there are personnel violations that need to be looked into, city policy violations.”

It’s currently unclear if Timeus and Stradley’s investigations are connected, but KOIN 6 News filed a public records request within the city to try and find out more details.

While little details are known surrounding the investigation, Stein said the public should remain confident in the integrity of its police.

“I would hope that the public would appreciate that instances are investigated when they are brought to our attention,” Stein said.

The investigation is being conducted by an outside firm, which is standard protocol, according to Stein.