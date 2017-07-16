Wildfire breaks out near Clatskanie, closes Hwy 47

CLATSKANIE, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews are responding to a wildland fire on Highway 47, south of Clatskanie.

Crews including Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and Columbia River Fire were on their way to contain the fire.

Columbia River Fire urged the public to avoid the area near milepost 5.5

TVF&R is responding as a Wash Co Strike Team on a Wildland fire on Hwy 47 south of Clatskanie. Several units en route to the scene. — TVF&R (@TVFR) July 16, 2017

ODOT said the highway was closed in both directions starting at milepost 5 due to the fire.

It’s unclear when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.