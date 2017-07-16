Skyshow alert: Northern Lights may be visible Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This summer stretch of weather in and around Portland has certainly been lovely, but skywatchers may get an even bigger treat Sunday night.

The Aurora Borealis — aka, the Northern Lights — may be visible in the area, the National Weather Service tweeted. If you’d like to see it, the best chance will be away from cities and on the Washington side.

The Space Weather Prediction Center’s 3-day forecast indicates Sunday night is the best time in this area to see the breathtaking sky only the Northern Lights provides.

The reason they may be visible is a geomagnetic storm from the sun. The skyshow will be visible across most of Canada and the northern US into the early hours of Monday. The solar flare erupted out of a sunspot, blasted out X-rays and caused a minor radio blackout over parts of Asia, the Weather Network reported.

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) and Aurora Australis (Southern Lights) are the result of electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth’s atmosphere, NOAA said.