FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KOIN) — “Operator error” was the reason given when a homeowner crashed into their own home in the early hours of Sunday, causing a gas leak that evacuated the area for 2 hours.

The crash in the 20400 block of NE Interlachen Lane seriously damaged the car owner’s home and created minor damage on the house next door, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

No one was hurt. The gas leak was capped and the street is now open, officials said.

Car crashes into home in 20400 block of NE Interlachen Ln causing gas leak. No injuries. Area evacuated for 2 hours. Street is now open. pic.twitter.com/HfY2W4xEGa — MCSO (@MultCoSO) July 16, 2017

Crash caused by operator error. Vehicle owned & operated by the homeowner. Neighboring house sustained minor damage. — MCSO (@MultCoSO) July 16, 2017