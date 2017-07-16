Man drowns in Multnomah Channel after falling from boat

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man died after falling overboard during a fishing outing in the Multnomah Channel, near Coon Island.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a “man overboard” report early Sunday morning.

Deputies recovered the body of 49-year-old Erik Peterson about an hour after arriving.

Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene

According to authorities, Peterson was with 2 friends and a 10-year-old child of one of his friends. The group had planned a fishing trip and set out from Waverly Marina in Portland Saturday afternoon.

They traveled up the Multnomah Channel and anchored at the Coon Island Docks overnight.

Peterson was going to get up around 4 a.m. to set up the poles and fishing gear, which is when his friends said they heard a splash.

Peterson’s friends said they threw him flotation devices, but called 911 after they lost sight of him.