K9 unit helps find burglary suspect in SW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspected burglar was arrested after breaking into a home in Southwest Portland.

Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 7300 block of Southwest Brier Place on Sunday afternoon.

According to the initial report, a homeowner returned to his residence to find a burglar rummaging through his items. The suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Kenneth Hurley, attempted to hide behind a door when the homeowner found him.

The homeowner said when he confronted Hurley, Hurley grabbed a knife, which prompted the homeowner to exit the house and call 911. Hurley then came outside and ran into a nearby wooded area, according to police.

Officers including a K9 unit and sergeant arrived on scene and located Hurley within 30 minutes.

As the officers continued the investigation, they learned Hurley entered the home by breaking a window.

Hurley was booked into the Multnomah County Hail on charges of 1st-degree burglary, 2nd-degree theft and 3rd-degree theft.