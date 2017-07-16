Cruz homers in 10th, sends Mariners over White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered on a 3-0 pitch to lead off the 10th inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 7-6 Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Danny Valencia and Kyle Seager also homered for the Mariners, who are one game below .500 and trying to stay in the AL wild-card race.

Seattle has won four in a row while the White Sox lost their fourth straight.

Cruz connected off Chris Beck (1-1) for his 19th home run of the season. On Saturday night, he hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning.

Edwin Diaz struck out Jose Abreu, Todd Frazier and Avisail Garcia – all swinging – for his 16th save in 19 chances. Nick Vincent (3-1) earned the win.