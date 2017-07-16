Bystanders in Lyons save 4-year-old from drowning

LYONS, Ore. (KOIN) — Four good Samaritans leaped into action Sunday afternoon after a 4-year-old boy fell into a river at the North Fork County Park.

According to Marion County deputies, the boy was standing with his father and siblings next to the water’s edge when he ended up in the river around 3 p.m.

The water quickly took the boy from the upper pool through the rapids and into the lower pool.

Jason McDade and Christian Lozano jumped into action and pulled the boy from the water.

On the beach, a certified nursing assistant Kelda Klukis and a registered nurse Maryela Lozano began performing CPR on the “boy’s lifeless body.”

The boy was breathing again when paramedics arrived and was transported to Santiam Hospital where he’s expected to make a full recovery.

The child was not wearing a life vest at the time of the incident.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reminded people to wear life vests in open water and also thanked the rescuers who worked together to save the boy’s life.