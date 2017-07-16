35-year-old in custody in Vancouver double homicide

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A 35-year-old man described as a “person of interest” in a double homicide in Vancouver early Sunday is now in custody.

Dustin L. Zapel is believed to be connected to the slaying in the 1900 block of Fort Vancouver Way. Police have not released details about the crime itself, who was killed or how they died.

Zapel was last seen wearing a dark San Francisco 49ers coat, black jeans and black tennis shoes and was taken into custody by Vancouver police mid-morning Sunday.

