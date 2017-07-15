Workers stuck on scaffolding rescued by PF&R

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two workers installing signage on the Umpqua Bank Building in downtown Portland were trapped when a scaffolding motor failed Saturday morning.

Firefighters rushed to the scene at 1 SW Columbia to rescue the workers. The rope rescue brought both workers to the roof. No injuries were reported.

Tom Keljo, the owner of Security Signs, told KOIN 6 News the swing stage mechanism broke, which moves the scaffold up and down.

1 SW Columbia-Fire Crews are bringing rescuers up from scaffolding now. Scaffolding motor failed trapping workers and requiring the rescue. pic.twitter.com/gjCDbo4oBx — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) July 15, 2017