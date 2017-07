PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A truck was towed out of the Columbia River after a brake failure on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the truck became submerged after a mechanical failure in the braking system while the driver was releasing a boat into the water.

Vehicle recovered by Dive Team and tow company from Columbia River at Gleason Boat Ramp. pic.twitter.com/NMqnaAjycn — MCSO (@MultCoSO) July 15, 2017

The people in the car were able to get out safely without injury.