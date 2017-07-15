Salem drug bust puts 3 children in protective custody

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people, including the main target of a 2-month long investigation, were arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a variety of drug charges and child neglect.

Sean Kirk was driving his Toyota Camry when he was pulled over in Independence, the sheriff’s office said in a release. He was arrested distributing meth and officials said he had heroin, meth, paraphernalia and packaging materials with him when he was arrested.

The 33-year-old now faces a total of 25 drug charges and is being held on $525,000 bail.

A search warrant at 1489 Cresthill Avenue NW in Salem found 29.4 grams of meth, naloxone hydrochloride, packaging material and paraphernalia, plus $4549 hidden in a shoe box.

Two other people were then arrested while 3 children were taken and placed into protective custody.

Melissa Wrighthouse, 32, faces possession and delivery of meth charges but 2 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. She remains jailed on a $500,000 bail.

Marvin Gladden Jr., 40, was conditionally released. He faces a meth possession charge plus 1 count each of endangering the welfare of a minor and child neglect.

The investigation continues.