Portland man arrested in online sex luring sting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man is in jail after police say he made arrangements to meet and have sex with an undercover officer posing a minor.

Portland police said Kevin M. Jones, 39, first contacted an undercover investigator in Douglas County before an undercover officer with Portland’s sex trafficking unit contacted him. Jones arranged to meet with the undercover officer in a parking garage in the Lloyd District for sex. He was arrested there.

Jones is charged with 16 counts of luring a minor, two counts 2nd-degree online sexual corruption of a minor, first-degree online sexual corruption of a minor, 3rd-degree sexual abuse, attempted sodomy and 3rd-degree attempted rape.

Police believe there may be other victims. If you have information about him or are a victim, call Sgt. Norm Staples at 503.255.0118 or 503.545.3391.