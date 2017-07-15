Photos: Thousands head to Willamette for Big Float

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
Thousands floated on the Willamette River for The Big Float on July 15, 2017. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Flamingos, swans and cows… oh my!

It was a zoo on the Willamette River Saturday as thousands floated in various inflatable creatures and devices for the Big Float.

The Big Float 2017

 