OMSI gets extra nerdy with sci-fi movie festival

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — OMSI is getting extra nerdy in the coming weeks with the 2017 OMSI Sci-Fi Film Festival.

The OMSI Empirical Theater will show 20 memorable sci-fi movies on its 40-foot high screen. Classics and modern blockbusters will be played along with the Portland premiere of “How to Build a Time Machine,” a documentary about a stop-motion animator and theoretical physicist who attempt to build time machines.

Sci-fi fans of all ages can enjoy some of the best the genre has to offer Friday, July 21 through Saturday, August 5. Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for ages 3-13 and 63+, and festival passes are $35 for adults, $30 for youth and seniors.

Full Festival Schedule



Friday, July 21

6 p.m. The Thing (1982)

8 p.m. Children of Men

10 p.m. Kong: Skull Island 3D

Saturday, July 22

4 p.m. For The Love of Spock

6 p.m.Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

8 p.m. Inception

10:30 p.m. Mad Max (1979)

Sunday, July 23

5 p.m. Mad Max

7 p.m. Stalker (Subt)

Monday, July 24

7 p.m. War of the Worlds (1953)

8:30 p.m. The Thing (1982)

Tuesday, July 25

7 p.m. How To Build A Time Machine

8:30 p.m. The Man Who Fell To Earth

Wednesday, July 26

6:30 p.m. Alien: Covenant

Thursday, July 27

6:30 p.m. Children of Men

8:30 p.m. Inception

Friday, July 28

7 p.m. The Fifth Element

9:15 p.m. Man Who Fell To Earth

Saturday, July 29

4 p.m. The Iron Giant

5:45 p.m. War of the Worlds (1953)

7:30 p.m. Serenity

9:30 p.m. Pacific Rim

Sunday, July 30

4 p.m. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

6 p.m. Zardoz

8 p.m. Brazil

Monday, July 31

6:30 p.m Sunshine

8:30 p.m. The Fifth Element

Tuesday, August 1

6:30 p.m. Pacific Rim

8:45 p.m. Zardoz

Wednesday, August 2

9:15 p.m. Serenity

Thursday, August 3

6:30 p.m. Brazil

8:45 p.m. Sunshine

Friday, August 4

7:00 p.m. The Matrix

9:30 p.m. TBD

Saturday, August 5

4:00 p.m. The Iron Giant

6:00 p.m. TBD

9:00 p.m. Stalker (Subt)