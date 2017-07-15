OMSI gets extra nerdy with sci-fi movie festival

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — OMSI is getting extra nerdy in the coming weeks with the 2017 OMSI Sci-Fi Film Festival.
The OMSI Empirical Theater will show 20 memorable sci-fi movies on its 40-foot high screen. Classics and modern blockbusters will be played along with the Portland premiere of “How to Build a Time Machine,” a documentary about a stop-motion animator and theoretical physicist who attempt to build time machines.
Sci-fi fans of all ages can enjoy some of the best the genre has to offer Friday, July 21 through Saturday, August 5. Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for ages 3-13 and 63+, and festival passes are $35 for adults, $30 for youth and seniors.
Full Festival Schedule
Friday, July 21
6 p.m. The Thing (1982)
8 p.m. Children of Men
10 p.m. Kong: Skull Island 3D
Saturday, July 22
4 p.m. For The Love of Spock
6 p.m.Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
8 p.m. Inception
10:30 p.m. Mad Max (1979)
Sunday, July 23
5 p.m. Mad Max
7 p.m. Stalker (Subt)
Monday, July 24
7 p.m. War of the Worlds (1953)
8:30 p.m. The Thing (1982)
Tuesday, July 25
7 p.m. How To Build A Time Machine
8:30 p.m. The Man Who Fell To Earth
Wednesday, July 26
6:30 p.m. Alien: Covenant
Thursday, July 27
6:30 p.m. Children of Men
8:30 p.m. Inception
Friday, July 28
7 p.m. The Fifth Element
9:15 p.m. Man Who Fell To Earth
Saturday, July 29
4 p.m. The Iron Giant
5:45 p.m. War of the Worlds (1953)
7:30 p.m. Serenity
9:30 p.m. Pacific Rim
Sunday, July 30
4 p.m. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
6 p.m. Zardoz
8 p.m. Brazil
Monday, July 31
6:30 p.m Sunshine
8:30 p.m. The Fifth Element
Tuesday, August 1
6:30 p.m. Pacific Rim
8:45 p.m. Zardoz
Wednesday, August 2
9:15 p.m. Serenity
Thursday, August 3
6:30 p.m. Brazil
8:45 p.m. Sunshine
Friday, August 4
7:00 p.m. The Matrix
9:30 p.m. TBD
Saturday, August 5
4:00 p.m. The Iron Giant
6:00 p.m. TBD
9:00 p.m. Stalker (Subt)