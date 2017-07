NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire damaged one home in North Plains Saturday night, but no one was injured.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews said no one was home when the fire started and neighbors in a the house next door evacuated as a precaution.

A neighbor told KOIN 6 News they saw a shed and shared fence on fire but it didn’t spread to the next house.

A spokesperson for @TVFR says the fire was contained to one home, the residents were away at the time the fire broke out #koin6news pic.twitter.com/Qmc8QJ8QZQ — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) July 16, 2017

A neighbor reported seeing the home's shed on fire & a shared fence #koin6news @TVFR on scene pic.twitter.com/wJkwQm8oIi — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) July 16, 2017

Crews from @TVFR say everyone was out of this home in time following a fire that threatened another home. #koin6news pic.twitter.com/hVU62xPzyJ — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) July 16, 2017