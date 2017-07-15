Man with health conditions missing in Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who recently moved to Salem from California is missing after leaving home early Saturday morning.

Richard Carpenter, 73, left the house in the 4000 block of NE Wyant Court at 8 a.m. and hasn’t returned. He was driving a black 2008 Cadillac SRX with California license number 6BAN631.

He moved to Salem for treatment of various medical conditions so his family is concerned about his safety.

He is 5-foot-9-inches tall, 100 pounds and has grey hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black belt and a plaid shirt.

If you see him, call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503.588.5031.