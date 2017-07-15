Cruz homers as Mariners edge White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) – Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager homered, and the sloppy Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.

Seattle committed three errors, and Felix Hernandez (5-3) plunked Jose Abreu twice and threw a wild pitch.

But Cruz’s two-run shot off Anthony Swarzak (4-3) – just the second homer allowed by the reliever this season – made it 4-3 Mariners in the sixth, and their bullpen shut down the lowly White Sox the rest of the way.

Steve Cishek, Tony Zych and Nick Vincent each pitched a scoreless inning before Edwin Diaz finished for his 15th save in 18 chances.

The right-hander struck out Abreu with runners on first and second for the final out. Diaz also got the save in Seattle’s 4-2 win in the series opener Friday night.