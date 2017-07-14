Thieves takes $22K in items, Mercedes from Aloha home

ALOHA, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men dressed as construction workers are still being sought for a June 2017 home burglary that netted them more than $22,000 in goods and a Mercedes SUV.

The case began June 16 at a home in the area of SW 187th and Bany Street in Aloha, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. That day the men used a pickup truck to take electronics, jewelry, appliances, credit cards and other items from inside the home, and then stole a silver 2012 Mercedes ML350 from the garage.

The stolen credit cards were used at Fred Meyer, Macy’s and Sears stores in Portland, officials said.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance video and pictures of the men on July 14.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503.629.0111.

