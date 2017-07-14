PPB wants to re-allocate budget cash for more ammo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland Police Bureau request to spend $2 million more for bullets used in training was brought up at the City Council meeting Thursday but quickly pulled off the table by Mayor Ted Wheeler.

PPB officials told KOIN 6 News they want to spend more of their budget for the training bullets since they now have more training ranges.

The extra money is not a request for new money but re-arranged money from their existing budget. Their original contract from a supplier was $400,000 per year for 5 years.

PPB Assistant Chief Chris Davis said they “have enough training ammunition in stock to last for a while but we have to be careful that we don’t get to the point where we will run out before it’s possible to get more.”

Davis also told KOIN 6 News the order with an out-of-state supplier requires planning up to 18 months ahead of time.

Portland officers must go through qualification 3 times a year with handguns — that’s about 300,000 rounds of bullets, 5000 rounds per officer at the training academy.

When Davis was asked why not spend the money on non-lethal training, he said it’s not an either-or choice. Police need to train both ways.