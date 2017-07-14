Portland’s Quincy Heard honored in PGA special

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — CBS Sports will air an hour-long special on Sunday introducing viewers to PGA Professionals nationwide and highlighting the diverse roles they play as experts in the game and business of golf.

“Turning Passion into Profession” will be narrated by PGA Professional Gary McCord.

Portland’s Quincy Heard, Founder and CEO of Summit Golf Foundation and Warner Pacific College Head Men’s and Women’s Golf Coach will be showcased in the segment.

KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie was interviewed about Heard’s influence and appears in the special as well.

The program will air on CBS at 11 a.m., prior to final-round coverage of the John Deere Classic.