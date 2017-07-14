Pedestrian hit, killed on SE Powell Blvd

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was hit and killed on SE Powell Boulevard early Friday morning.

Police say the person was crossing SE Powell east of SE 50th Avenue at 12:49 a.m. when they were struck by a car.

Investigators say the person reportedly suddenly went into traffic but was not in a crosswalk.

The driver called 911 and remained on scene. They are cooperating and officers say they were not impaired.

The person’s death marks the 20th traffic fatality in the city of Portland so far this year.