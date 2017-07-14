November rioter charged for smashing windows

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 27-year-old man is accused of causing more than $1,000 during a large downtown riot in November 2016.

John Barton Elliott was recorded on video breaking out car windows at the Toyota car dealership in NE Portland on November 10 2016, according to court documents. Elliott was also connected to breaking out windows of two banks in the Pearl District.

Police learned of Elliott’s identity after he was arrested on May 1, 2017 during another riot. When he was arrested he “had in his possession multiple flares, anarchist literature and a large rock,” according to court documents.

Video from the May 1 riot shows Elliott approaching a police vehicle with a burning flare.

Police have already arrested Damion Zachary Feller for smashing out the downtown Target store window and for throwing a burning flare into a parked Portland Police Bureau patrol vehicle. Feller is also charged with two counts of malicious damage by means of fire in U.S. District Court.

According to jail booking records, Elliott has a criminal record out of California. Records show that Elliott lives in Northeast Portland and works as a bike courier.

Elliott is being held at the Multnomah County Inverness Jail. Prosecutors asked a judge on Thursday to have his $200,000 bail increased because he could pose a danger to the public.

He is due in court on Friday.