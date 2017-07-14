Marine Drive overrun with homeless campers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The bike and walking path around Marine Drive and I-5 is being called the new Springwater Corridor because of the influx of homeless people living there.

The area has always attracted some homeless campers but this summer it has become a hot spot.

North Portland residents, business owners and even the homeless say since the city started sweeping the Springwater Corridor, the bike path near Marine Drive has become a much more desirable location.

Residents say there are more places to hide and it’s patrolled less than the Springwater trail.

Runner Tyler MacBeth feels that and fewer cyclists, walkers and runners to report problems is why campers are able to stick around longer.

“I definitely think it’s because it’s not used as frequently,” MacBeth said.

One camper there said he gets frustrated by some other campers.

“It’s a shame you they don’t clean up after themselves,” Rick Caietti said. “I always say ‘if you haul it in there, you can haul it out.'”

A security guard recently hired by one local business owner told KOIN 6 News he spends quite a bit of his time chasing campers off the property and cleaning up after them so the area looks presentable to customers. He said even if the city does a sweep, eventually the campers come back.

“This is the only other place, they are camping over there too,” he said. “There aren’t very many places to go in Portland I guess.”