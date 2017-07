PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jenny Hansson is set to rappel down the Broadway Building in downtown Portland on Friday afternoon.

The KOIN 6 News anchor will take the challenge for a good cause – Rappel for Her is Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest’s fundraising event that challenges supporters to raise $1,250 or more to rappel 24 stories in honor of the girls that Girls Inc. serves daily.

You can donate to team #SmartStrongBold here.

KOIN 6 News will be at the event and will post video later today.