Gonorrhea cases in Oregon nearly triple since 2012

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A gonorrhea epidemic has hit Oregon amid public health concerns that the disease is becoming immune to standard treatment.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that gonorrhea cases have nearly tripled in Oregon since 2012, showing up in just about every part of the state including rural counties where infections have been traditionally low.

Officials in some counties have become so concerned that they’ve launched public awareness campaigns, with ads on dating sites, Facebook and Google. In others, specialists have gone door-to-door, trying to track down infected people and their partners to get them treated.

Gonorrhea cases have risen nationwide, but Oregon’s increase is above the curve.

The bacteria are spread through sexual intercourse or anal or oral sex. Gonorrhea can cause infertility if it goes untreated.