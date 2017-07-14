Girl allegedly shared pic of another girl at Tigard HS

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Tigard HS student is charged with invasion of personal privacy after she allegedly distributed invasive images on social media.

Oregon State Police say Brooke Eshelman, 18, was a Marion County Sheriff’s Cadet when she shared invasive images of another cadet on photo sharing application on May 20.

Officials did not release specifics about which social media or photo sharing application was used to commit the crime.

Tigard Police say the incident took place at Tigard High School.