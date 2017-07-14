Fired Nike account executive accused of fraud

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) – A fired Nike executive has been indicted on federal charges, accusing him of defrauding his former employer by using its software to grant two outside companies he operated significant discounts.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that David Reichert, while employed by the brand, was managing the accounts of his two outside athletic apparel companies with Nike, unbeknownst to the Oregon-based sportswear company.

The indictment alleges Reichert hid his ownership roles in the two other companies by forging the signature of his business partner on checks paid to Nike for merchandise his companies bought.

According to court documents, Reichert worked for Nike for nearly 15 years as a sale account executive in its apparel division before he was fired in July 2014.