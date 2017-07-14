DUII driver’s car rolls into Milwaukie house

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is charged with a DUII after he forgot to put his car in park late Thursday night, causing it to roll into a house.

Milwaukie Police say 68-year-old William Lee Lawrence was driving on SE Harrison Street when he crashed into a parked car. He then got out of his car but didn’t put it in park. It rolled down SE Harrison Street into a house, damaging street signs, a fence and severing a NW Natural gas line.

No one in the home was injured. Lawrence was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. He is charged with a DUII.