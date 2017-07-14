Ducks cut ties with WR Darren Carrington after DUII

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Darren Carrington, the star wide receiver for the Oregon Ducks who was arrested July 1 for DUII, is no longer with the team.

In a statement, Head Coach Willie Taggart said:

“I have visited with Darren Carrington and informed him that he is no longer a member of our program. We will always consider Darren a Duck and support him in any way we can. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Carrington, 22, reportedly was arrested at 3:15 a.m. July 1. He hit a drive-through window at a McDonald’s in Eugene.

He missed the 2014 national championship game and the first six games of the 2015 UO season on suspension after failing an NCAA drug test.