Ducks cut ties with WR Darren Carrington after DUII

Darren Carrington was arrested July 1

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
Oregon wide receiver Darren Carrington smiles after he scored a touchdown against Washington in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Darren Carrington, the star wide receiver for the Oregon Ducks who was arrested July 1 for DUII, is no longer with the team.

In a statement, Head Coach Willie Taggart said:

“I have visited with Darren Carrington and informed him that he is no longer a member of our program. We will always consider Darren a Duck and support him in any way we can. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Carrington, 22, reportedly was arrested at 3:15 a.m. July 1. He hit a drive-through window at a McDonald’s in Eugene.

He missed the 2014 national championship game and the first six games of the 2015 UO season on suspension after failing an NCAA drug test.

Oregon’s Cameron Hunt, left, celebrates a touchdown made by Darren Carrington (87) during the second half of a Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against Arizona Friday, Dec. 5, 2014, in Santa Clara, Calif. Oregon won the game, 51-13. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)