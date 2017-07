PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was injured after being struck by a train in Marion County Friday night.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was going west on NE Brooklake Road near Pueblo Avenue when the crash happened.

Authorities said the driver was alert and breathing on the way to a Salem emergency room for treatment. They said alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.

Traffic is blocked in both directors while crews investigate.