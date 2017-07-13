Worker dies in industrial accident at Intel campus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police say a worker died in an industrial accident at an Intel campus in Hillsboro.

Hillsboro police Lt. Henry Reimann said in a news release that 50-year-old Jay Elwell died Wednesday while performing routine maintenance on a vertical industrial storage carousel. Details about what happened have not been released.

Reimann said no crime occurred, so the investigation has been turned over to the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Elwell worked for a sub-contracting agency – Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation. It’s a materials handling company with offices throughout the West, including one in outer northeast Portland.