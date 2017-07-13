Volunteers build ramp on NE Portland vet’s house

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than a dozen volunteers are lending a hand Thursday to build a ramp on the NE Portland home of an 89-year-old veteran.

Bill Palmer has been confined to his home and front porch because he didn’t have functional stairs to his backyard.

“I haven’t been in that backyard in two years so I can get out of the house, get some exercise,” Palmer says.

Non-profit Catalyst NW is building the ramp for free and Home Depot donated the materials through a program that funds projects like this.

“He’ll be able to go in and out as he pleases and enjoy his yard and it’s the least we can do. He served our country and we’re glad to help,” Catalyst NW executive director Shawn Mitchell tells KOIN 6 News.

“It costs a lot for materials so it can be life changing for some people, especially some people who may be about to lose their home,” Cherie Goodall with Home Depot says.

Palmer turns 90 in September and looks forward to spending more time in his backyard.