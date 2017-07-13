Truck overturns, spills eels all over Hwy 101

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A truck overturned on Hwy 101 in Lincoln County, damaging a car and spilling a truckload of eels all over the road.
Highway 101 at milepost 131 is closed, the Oregon State Police said.
KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.
