Truck overturns, spills eels all over Hwy 101

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A truck overturned on Hwy 101 in Lincoln County, damaging a car and spilling a truckload of eels all over the road.

Highway 101 at milepost 131 is closed, the Oregon State Police said.

Eels spill onto Hwy 101 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A truck overturned on Hwy 101 in Lincoln County, damaging a car and spilling a truckload of eels all over the road, July 13, 2017 (OSP)