Portland trio creates workwear that works for women

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are more women now than ever before entering the manual labor workforce, but somethings haven’t changed — like the work wear.

Moxie and Moss started when Kate Day and Kyle Begley were working as landscape designers and became frustrated with their lack of options for work wear.

“It is based on men’s fits and styles,” Day said. “The fabrics are often very course, hard to break in and they look quite masculine generally so we were frustrated but couldn’t do much about it.”

One of their landscape design clients, Sara Deluca, an apparel designer, listened to them talk about their frustrations and eventually approached them with an idea to change things.

“At first it was kind of casual conversation and then one day they showed up and I had a series of fabric swatches for them to look at and they realized it could be a little more serious,” Deluca said.

It took off from there, leading the 3 women to create their brand dedicated to clothes for women who create and build.

“We thought, well what do we wear that helps us do our job, also looks professional and helps us look like we would like to look?” Begley said.

That means a lot of pockets in a lock of places, including deep front pockets, stretchy material and durability. Day said a lot of it was based on input from other women who will wear them, and there are a lot of them.

“The numbers of women getting into traditionally male-dominated occupations is just booming and the women we’ve met are so motivating and they’re really disrupters in these fields, work in trades, welding or construction,” Day said.

The women are holding an event for people to try on the jeans before they order a pair on July 19.