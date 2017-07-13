Portland is working to make roads more bus friendly

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Council is looking for ways to help buses get through traffic and get more people to use public transit.

With the help of Trimet and the Portland Streetcar Agency, the city has developed a list of 27 projects to deal with a quarter of a million people moving into the city in the next 20 years.

Smaller projects like changes to make busy roads more bus friendly, including 82nd Avenue, SE Powell and 122nd Avenue, are more likely to get done sooner.

“Maybe adjust some of our traffic signals,” Dylan Rivera with the Portland Bureau of Transportation said. “In some places we think it might be smart to give buses priority. So maybe the bus departs first when there’s a green light.”

The city wants 25% of all trips to be by transit in the next 2 decades, but right now that’s only at 12%.

Read PBOT’s full Vision Zero and Enhanced Transit Corridors Plan: