Oregon City man sentenced to 16 years for rape

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon City man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for sex crimes related to a 13-year-old victim.

Oregon City police said Michael Scott Morris, 34, was arrested as detectives investigated several sexual assaults in starting in November 2015. He was charged with 3 counts of rape I, one count of rape II, three counts of sodomy I, one count of sodomy II and 8 counts of sexual abuse I.

Morris pleaded guilty to some of those charges on July 12, 2017 and was sentenced to 16 years. Rape II, sodomy II and sexual abuse I are class B felonies and measure 11 offenses that have a mandatory minimum of 75 months in prison for each.

Investigators said they didn’t find any other victims.