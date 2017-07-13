Driver hits pole near Broadway Bridge, dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police on Thursday morning are investigating the 19th traffic fatality in the Rose City so far this year.

Sgt. Chris Burley, a police spokesperson, said officers responded at 12:48 a.m. to a traffic crash involving a driver striking a pole near the intersection of North Broadway and North Benton Avenue.

When crews got on scene, they found one person in the crashed vehicle. Fire and medical personnel pulled the driver from the vehicle but he died at the scene.

“This is a single vehicle crash into a pole and speed is believed to be a factor,” according to Burley.

Police had the vehicle towed around 4 a.m. and Northeast Broadway was re-opened shortly thereafter.

The name of the driver has not been released.

“Traffic fatalities are preventable. The Portland Police Bureau is committed to working with our partners in government and the community to create safer streets and work towards reducing, and eventually eliminating, traffic fatalities as part of Vision Zero,” the bureau said in a prepared statement.